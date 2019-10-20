Home

Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. ANNE CATHOLIC CHURCH
141 Church Hill Road
Somerset, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ANNE CATHOLIC CHURCH
141 Church Hill Road
Somerset, WI
1953 - 2019
Roy Charles PLOURDE Obituary
Age 66, of Somerset, WI Passed peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Christian Community Home in Hudson, WI, with his family surrounding him. Born September 24, 1953 in St. Paul, MN, Roy was the son of Francis and Jennie (Longar) Plourde and later step-mother Marceline (Gerlach) Plourde. Roy was a lifetime resident of Somerset, WI, where he graduated high school in 1971. He attended UWRF, operated the family farm, and ultimately retired after 27 years at Andersen Corp. Roy was a fun-loving, kind, and caring man who enjoyed gardening, fishing, riding his motorcycle, working with his hands, and being in the outdoors. Those who knew Roy also know he never turned down a bowl of ice cream and loved spending time with family and friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Myrna (Peterson); daughter, Jessica; sons, Neil and Brian (Deshnee); grand-children, Sophia, Ava, Liam & Asher; brothers, Frank (Ann); Marc (Wanda); and sister, Renee (Darryle) Powers; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, October 25, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at ST. ANNE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 141 Church Hill Road, Somerset, WI. Gathering of family and friends Thursday, October 24, 2019, 4:00-7:00PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater and also one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment St. Anne Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
