Roy CLARKE Jr.

Roy CLARKE Jr. Obituary
Age 63, of St. Michael formerly of Columbia Heights Longtime employee of Twin City Fan Companies. Survived by loving wife: Sharon Tente-Clarke; stepson: Jack Tente; grandchildren and five four legged children. Preceded in death by his mother Irene Elizabeth Robbins and by an aunt Anna Espeseth. Memorial service 4 P.M. Sunday, March 3rd at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Time of gathering one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael- Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019
