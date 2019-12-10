|
|
Age 95, of St. Paul Passed Away on December 8, 2019 Survived by loving wife of 70 years, Sandy; children, Susan (Kim) Oskey, Jim (Jean), Jay (Becky); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. World War II Navy veteran. Retired from Northwest Airlines after 45 years. Loved hockey and golf. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, December 13 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Friday. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 10, 2019