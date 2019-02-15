Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
American Legion
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy LEWELLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy G. LEWELLEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy G. LEWELLEN Obituary
Lifetime resident of White Bear Lake Passed away in his sleep of liver cancer on Feb 13, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Dewey & Maude Lewellen, brothers Don & Ralph Lewellen, sister Charlene Kor. Survived by his three children Tom Lewellen, Katy Lewellen Vanada (Todd) & Amy Lewellen-Contreras; 6 grandchildren (Josh, Lexie, Jonah, Marcos, Carlos, Henry) & great-grandchild (Carmen); sister Joanne Schwitzenberg (Herman); brother Gary Lewellen. He enjoyed fishing at the cabin, bike rides, bingo, travel and cookouts with family & friends. He worked hard and played hard and will be greatly missed by all. He was a member of the American Legion Post #168 of White Bear Lake, MN. Please join us at the American Legion for a Celebration of Life on Saturday Feb 16, 2019, 5-8pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.