|
|
Lifetime resident of White Bear Lake Passed away in his sleep of liver cancer on Feb 13, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Dewey & Maude Lewellen, brothers Don & Ralph Lewellen, sister Charlene Kor. Survived by his three children Tom Lewellen, Katy Lewellen Vanada (Todd) & Amy Lewellen-Contreras; 6 grandchildren (Josh, Lexie, Jonah, Marcos, Carlos, Henry) & great-grandchild (Carmen); sister Joanne Schwitzenberg (Herman); brother Gary Lewellen. He enjoyed fishing at the cabin, bike rides, bingo, travel and cookouts with family & friends. He worked hard and played hard and will be greatly missed by all. He was a member of the American Legion Post #168 of White Bear Lake, MN. Please join us at the American Legion for a Celebration of Life on Saturday Feb 16, 2019, 5-8pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 15, 2019