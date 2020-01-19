|
Age 91 of Apple Valley, formerly of Bloomington, passed away Wednes-day, January 1, 2020. Preceded in death by parents and eleven brothers and sisters. Born May 17, 1928 in Iowa City, Iowa. Served in the US Army during the Korean War, based in Germany. Had a 34 year career with Northwest Orient Airlines as an aircraft radio/electrical mechanic, crew chief and foreman/technical operations specialist. Longtime member of the American Legion and VFW, an avid bridge player, and a frequent patron of many fundraiser pancake and omelet breakfasts. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years Gladys (Glewwe); daughters Cynthia (Edward) Mikolajczyk, Janis (Alan) Van Amber and Barbara (Alan) Lindgren; grandchildren Jennifer, Jonathan, David, Alison (Sam), Brandon (Ashley), Courtney, Alex, Ariel; great grandchildren Henry, Jack, Carter; sister Daisy Larson; and also by many other loving relatives and friends. Memorial service at 11 AM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave South, Bloomington, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2020