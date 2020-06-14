Roy LINAMAN

Age 74, of West St. Paul Passed away from cancer on June 5, 2020 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents Colonel and Erna and wife Leslie. Survived by children, William (Melody), Kim (Nelson) Pinochet and Brianne (Mitch) Oachs; grandchildren, Trevor, Colin, Sydney, Brigitte, Watson and Frederick; brothers, Lloyd (Kathy), Stan, Bruce (Diane), Richard, Howard (Tami) and Pete; father-in-law, Robert Lockwood and Wendy Evans. Roy was a veteran of the Vietnam war, retired from Newport Cold Storage and was a classic car enthusiast. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. A service will be planned at a future date.









