Roy P. ZEMAN
1932 - 2020
Age 88, of River Falls, Wisconsin. Passed Away November 13, 2020. Was born on April 26, 1932 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Elizabeth and John Zeman. He grew up in the Highwood area of St. Paul and graduated from Harding High School in 1950. He attended the University of Minnesota, paying for school by working as an orderly at Miller Hospital, and graduated in 1957 with a degree in metallurgical engineering. He spent the summers of 1956 and 1957 using his engineering skills with work in Anaconda, Montana. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-59, with basic training at Fort Carson, Colorado, and then worked at the Frankford Arsenal in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Upon completing his Army service, he returned to the University of Minnesota, taking courses in mechanical engineering. He worked as an engineer at the American Hoist & Derrick Co from 1962-1966. He then began work at 3M as an engineer in 1966, retiring in 1996. At 3M, he worked first in the abrasives division, then specialty film, and ended in central research. While at 3M, he completed his second degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota and passed the Professional Engineering exam. Upon retiring from 3M, he did contract engineering work and also did substitute teaching. He also spent time in Cook, Minnesota, where he had also spent many pleasant hours with outdoor activities while growing up. In 2001, he began work on a third college degree. In 2012, at the age of 80, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a major in Geology. He was married to Paulina Ingram in 1963 and one child was born to this union, Stephanie. The family moved to River Falls, Wisconsin in 1969. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Paulina, and his brother Kenneth. He is survived by his daughter Stephanie of River Falls, his brother Byron Zeman of Chisholm, Minnesota, and nieces and nephews. He was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in River Falls. A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls with Rev. Christopher Myers officiating. (715) 425-5644 www.oconnellbenedict.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Homes - River Falls
225 S 3Rd St
River Falls, WI 54022
(715) 425-5644
