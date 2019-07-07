Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1181 117th Ave NW,
Coon Rapids., MN
Roy "Kit" REED

Roy "Kit" REED Obituary
Age 77 of Coon Rapids Passed away at home on July 1, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Roy & Mabel Reed; brothers Richard & Fred Reed. Survived by wife Judy; daughter Sheila (Mike) MacDonald; sons Daniel (Lynn) Reed & David Hennessy; granddaughters Nikki, Tina, Sky & McKenna; great grandsons Patrick & William; brothers Jay, Keith & Chris Reed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3-6 pm at 1181 117th Ave NW, Coon Rapids. He loved his family, friends, dog and his music. He will be missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
