Age 77 of Coon Rapids Passed away at home on July 1, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Roy & Mabel Reed; brothers Richard & Fred Reed. Survived by wife Judy; daughter Sheila (Mike) MacDonald; sons Daniel (Lynn) Reed & David Hennessy; granddaughters Nikki, Tina, Sky & McKenna; great grandsons Patrick & William; brothers Jay, Keith & Chris Reed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3-6 pm at 1181 117th Ave NW, Coon Rapids. He loved his family, friends, dog and his music. He will be missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019