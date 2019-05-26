|
Age 95 of Hastings, formerly of St. Paul Proud WWII Combat Veteran Preceded in death by parents, Lillian and John; and siblings, Lorraine (Bob) Weinberger and Marilyn (Quentin) Elliott. Survived by wife of 63 years, Elizabeth (Bette); son, David (Liz); grandsons, Nick (Caroline) and Alex; nephews, Bruce and Mark (Lisa) Weinberger. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Regina Memorial Chapel, 1175 Nininger Rd., Hastings. Private interment at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery. www.HastingsMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019