Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Regina Memorial Chapel
1175 Nininger Rd.
Hastings, MN
Roy S. TINGQUIST Obituary
Age 95 of Hastings, formerly of St. Paul Proud WWII Combat Veteran Preceded in death by parents, Lillian and John; and siblings, Lorraine (Bob) Weinberger and Marilyn (Quentin) Elliott. Survived by wife of 63 years, Elizabeth (Bette); son, David (Liz); grandsons, Nick (Caroline) and Alex; nephews, Bruce and Mark (Lisa) Weinberger. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Regina Memorial Chapel, 1175 Nininger Rd., Hastings. Private interment at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery. www.HastingsMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
