Age, 84, of St Paul Passed away on June 14, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Hattie Taylor; brothers and sisters; daughter-in-law, Bernie; grandson, David Curtis. Survived by children, Dan (Jan Anderson), Rick (Joanne), Dorreen (Bill) Birchen, Tom (Jane), Indy; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Owner of Rosie's Deli on Old Hudson Road. She loved helping people. Celebration of Life from 1-4pm on Saturday, 6/29/19 at the Cremation Society of MN – St Paul Location, 1979 Old Hudson Road.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019