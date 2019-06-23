Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cremation Society of MN
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Rozan JAMBOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rozan A. JAMBOR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rozan A. JAMBOR Obituary
Age, 84, of St Paul Passed away on June 14, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Hattie Taylor; brothers and sisters; daughter-in-law, Bernie; grandson, David Curtis. Survived by children, Dan (Jan Anderson), Rick (Joanne), Dorreen (Bill) Birchen, Tom (Jane), Indy; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Owner of Rosie's Deli on Old Hudson Road. She loved helping people. Celebration of Life from 1-4pm on Saturday, 6/29/19 at the Cremation Society of MN – St Paul Location, 1979 Old Hudson Road.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.