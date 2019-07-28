|
|
February 6, 1944 – July 1, 2019 Elmore High School graduate. Attended Concordia College in Moorhead, MN and Mankato State University and earned her BS & MS. Rozanne worked at Northwest Airlines as a Flight Attendant, for the University of Minnesota, and at the Guthrie Theater as an usher. She served as Met Council Handi-cap Committee Chair, and past president of Bethany Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Wheelchair bound for 50 years due to a car accident; A tireless advocate for handicap issues. She sued Mankato State and the State of Minnesota for $1, and won to provide handicap access to all public buildings and transportation in Minnesota under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Oline Keister; grand nephew, Nolan Keister; and grand niece, Evelyn Keister. Survived by her brothers and sisters in law, John & Rhonda Keister of Blue Earth, MN, Steven & Lynn Keister of Stillwater, MN; nieces and nephews, Travis & Amy Keister of Stillwater, Angela & Mark Loge of Blue Earth, Megan & Tim Palm of Stillwater, Scott Keister & Regina Collis of Stillwater, Bryan & Carissa Keister of Lakeland; 9 grand nephews and nieces. Memorial Service 2pm Sunday, August 4th at Bethany Lutheran Church, 2511 East Franklin Ave., Minneapolis, MN with Visitation 1 hour prior at Church. Private interment at Elmore MN Cemetery. (651) 439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019