More Obituaries for Rozetta WESAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rozetta Marie WESAW

Rozetta Marie WESAW Obituary
Age 67, journeyed to the Spirit World Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Survived by children: Joy Wesaw, Lisa Wesaw, Francoise Nedeau, Dean Grotto Jr. and Joze Wesaw; brothers: William Boursaw, Lyle Boursaw and Joseph Sayklly; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her mother Mary Louise Boursaw and grandmother Rose Marie Boursaw. Funeral service Friday, April 26, 2019, 12:00 (noon) – 3:00 PM at The Recovery Church, 253rd State Street South, St. Paul, Minnesota. All-night visitation Thursday, April 25, 2019, beginning at 9:00 AM Recovery Church, 253rd State Street South, St. Paul, Minnesota. Serving the family Chilson Funeral Home Winsted 320-485-4447 www.chilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 24, 2019
