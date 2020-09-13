1/1
Ruby A. TCHIDA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91, of Lauderdale Passed away on 9-11-2020. Preceded in death by husband, LaVerne; siblings, Richard, Ruth, Renee and Alice; daughter-in-law, Karen. Survived by children, Michael, (Mary Lou), Roger (Joanne), Gregory, Marilyn Wolter (Wayne); grand children, Heidi Valentine (Danny), Yvonne Boire (Eric), Anna and Michael (Taylor); 6 great grand children; siblings, Robert, Russell, Rosella, Ramona and Mary; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Private services will be held with interment at Sunset Memorial Park. Memorials preferred to Roseville Ladies American Legion Auxiliary. Ruby loved her children, grandchildren and great grand children. She was a proud member of the Roseville Ladies American Legion Auxiliary. Family wants to acknowledge and thank Winnie of Homestead of Anoka for the loving care she provided Ruby.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved