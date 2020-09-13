Age 91, of Lauderdale Passed away on 9-11-2020. Preceded in death by husband, LaVerne; siblings, Richard, Ruth, Renee and Alice; daughter-in-law, Karen. Survived by children, Michael, (Mary Lou), Roger (Joanne), Gregory, Marilyn Wolter (Wayne); grand children, Heidi Valentine (Danny), Yvonne Boire (Eric), Anna and Michael (Taylor); 6 great grand children; siblings, Robert, Russell, Rosella, Ramona and Mary; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Private services will be held with interment at Sunset Memorial Park. Memorials preferred to Roseville Ladies American Legion Auxiliary. Ruby loved her children, grandchildren and great grand children. She was a proud member of the Roseville Ladies American Legion Auxiliary. Family wants to acknowledge and thank Winnie of Homestead of Anoka for the loving care she provided Ruby.