Ruby Audrey Grace (Hitzman) HOHENAUER
Age 96 of Vadnais Heights Passed away November 27, 2020 Ruby was a longtime resident of Vadnais Heights. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, parents, brothers, sister and infant great-grandson. Ruby is survived by her children, Sharron Hohenauer, Bonnie Sunn, Sheila Hohenauer, Jolene (Bob) Huiras and Robert Hohenauer Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren with 1 more on the way. Visitation 9:30-10:30am Friday, December 4th at Mueller Lake Mortuary, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., WBL. Private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, with interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Memorials preferred to JDRF Children's Diabetes Foundation.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
09:30 AM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
