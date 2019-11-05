|
|
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother Age 80, of Minneapolis, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019. Preceded in death by granddaughter, Stephanie Carlson. Survived by loving husband of 60 years, Keith; children, Catherine (Steven) Carlson, Caroline Hooper, Allen, Andrew, Mary Helen (Michael) Amery, Naomi (Charles) Erickson, Ted (Barry Krinke); grandchildren, Bridget (Aaron), Anna (Kurt), David, Kelton, Kyle, Paul, Jarvis, Monica, Angela, Mark; great granddaughter, Callista; sisters, Jane (Gerald) Evans & Kristi Synsteby (Rick Engh); and many loving family & friends. Ruby lived her life faithfully and was the personification of truth & charity. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Thursday, November 7 at THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Visitation from 4-8 PM Wednesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B and also at church Thursday from 10:30-11:30 AM. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 5, 2019