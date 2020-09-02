Age 99 of Maplewood. Passed away on August 29, 2020 at Maplewood Care Center. Ruby was born on April 28, 1921 in Minneapolis to A Richard and E Alphine (Wiberg) Johnson. Ruby was confirmed in 1935 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Almelund, MN and graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in St Paul in 1939. During WWII, she became a member of the American Red Cross Volunteer Nurse's Corps and worked at the Joshua Hendy Iron Works in Sunnyvale, CA. She married Donald C Hackman at Faith Lutheran Church, St Paul, in 1946. Ruby was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Oakdale. Before retirement she worked for 3M in St Paul. Ruby enjoyed traveling with Don, singing in the church choir, teaching Sunday School and spending time with family and friends. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son-in-law, Carl Isaacson. Ruby is survived by her children, Charles of Maplewood; Lynne (Paul) Kellerman of Aitkin: Kristine Isaacson of Lindsborg, Kansas; 2 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. There will be a private service for Ruby's family. She will be buried with her husband at Fort Snelling. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com