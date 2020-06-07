Passed away on June 1, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sr.; mother, Bertha Johnson; 4 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by her children, Ruby Ericson (John), Donald Jr., Robert, Scott (Tina); also many grand children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Friday June 12th the at Spielman Mortuary, 344 W. University Ave. St. Paul, MN 55103. Memorial Service Saturday June 13th outside at 5409 Brittany Ct., White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Gathering at noon with service at 1 pm followed by a luncheon.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.