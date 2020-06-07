Ruby Charlotte BERRISFORD
Passed away on June 1, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sr.; mother, Bertha Johnson; 4 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by her children, Ruby Ericson (John), Donald Jr., Robert, Scott (Tina); also many grand children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Friday June 12th the at Spielman Mortuary, 344 W. University Ave. St. Paul, MN 55103. Memorial Service Saturday June 13th outside at 5409 Brittany Ct., White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Gathering at noon with service at 1 pm followed by a luncheon.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Spielman Mortuary - Saint Paul
JUN
13
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 01:00 PM
outside
JUN
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
outside
Funeral services provided by
Spielman Mortuary - Saint Paul
344 W. University Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55103
651) 222-6363
