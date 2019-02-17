Home

St Paul Lutheran Church
609 5th St S
Stillwater, MN 55082
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH
609 South Fifth Street
Stillwater, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH
609 South Fifth Street
Stillwater, MN
Age 94 Died peacefully on Feb. 14, 2019 Preceded in death by loving husband, Al; and son, James. Survived by son, John; daughters-in-law, Marguerite and Marie; grandchildren, Brian (Stephanie), Brianna and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Tyson, Chloe, and Teegan. Memorial Service Saturday, February 23, 11:00 A.M. at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 609 South Fifth Street, Stillwater. Burial Fairview Cemetery. Visitation 9:30-11:00 A.M. at the church. Memorials preferred to St. Paul Lutheran church, St. Croix Hospice, or The Deerfield. Special thanks to the staff at St. Croix Hospice and The Deerfield. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019
