Rudolph A. "Rudy" CERVANTEZ

Rudolph A. "Rudy" CERVANTEZ Obituary
Loving Uncle and Friend Age 74, of West Saint Paul Preceded in death by parents Cirilo and Luisa; sisters Amparo Hernandez, Abigail Robles, Grace Cervantez and Pearl Rodriguez. Survived by son, Paul Barbato; brother, Ignacio Cervantez and loving partner Charlene Videen. "Uncle Rudy" will be dearly missed by his nieces and nephews, long time West Side friends and co-workers throughout the years. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00am Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the CHURCH OF ASSUMPTION, 51 West Seventh Street, Saint Paul 55102. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at the church. Memorials preferred to the Neighborhood House.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
