Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
the Church of Saint Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
the Church of Saint Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Rudolph S. "Rudy" GAJESKI

Rudolph S. "Rudy" GAJESKI Obituary
Age 81, of Forest Lake IUPAT Local 386 Died Monday, November 18, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marie (Kuznia); son, James; brothers, Frank, Ray, Leonard. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 57 years, Barb; children, Jess (Tana), Kimberly (Shawn) Gillette, Thomas (Jennifer), Renee (Kris) Miller; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Loretta (Joe) Casale, Dolores (Richard) Kulaszewicz, Gordon (Mary Lou), Gene (Joan); many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Friday at Mattson Funeral Home 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 20, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -