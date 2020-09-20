Age 78 of Hopkins, MN Former Chief Justice Russell A. Anderson died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Sally; and brother, Wayne. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Kristin; children, Rebecca (Jeffrey) Schmitz, John, and Sarah (Cooper) Harriss; grand daughters, Eva and Vivian Harriss; step-grandsons, Michael and Thomas Schmitz; brothers-in-law, Bryn (Barbara), Mark, and Karl (Mary Alice) Ostby. A private family service will be held Thursday, September 24th at 11 AM, Bethlehem Lutheran Church and live-streamed at bethlehem-church.org
. Interment Frohn Eastside Cemetery, Bemidji, MN. Visitation Wednesday, 5-7 PM at Gill Brothers Minneapolis Chapel, 5801 Lyndale Ave. So. Russ was a shining light to all the people he touched. He will be missed by family, colleagues and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to honor his memory to any of the following organizations, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Olaf College, Domestic Violence Council, or the U of M Law School. Gill Brothers 612-861-6088 www.gillbrothers.com