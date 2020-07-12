Navy Veteran, Avid Sports Fan, Great Call Retiree, Land of Lakes GTO Club Member. Beloved Son, Husband, Father, Brother & Friend.Passed away at The Pillars Hospice Home on July 4, 2020. Preceded in death by grandparents, Leota Palmeiro and Howard Thompson; uncles, Bob Thompson, Ray, Bill & Allen Crawford; and aunt, Pauline Thompson. Survived by wife of 31 years, Carrie; children, Jessie and Jeff; parents, Sharon and Ed; sister, Renee (Mike) Extrand; dog, Rilee; and many other family and friends. There will be a gathering of friends and family on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3PM-7PM at Oakwood Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Road E., Maplewood, MN 55119. A limited number of people are allowed inside the building at a time and masks will be required. Those outside will be able to look at muscle cars from Russ's club as they wait. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com