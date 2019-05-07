Home

Age 89, of Lake Elmo Passed away peacefully May 5, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Christine Anderson; sisters, Ione Anderson, Gladys Love; and son, Daniel. Survived by wife of 68 years, Patricia; children, Tom (Kristi), Susan (Abbas) Tabibi, Betsy (Kyle) Dippel, Mary Anderson; 12 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed, but now dwells with his Lord, reunited with those souls he loved on earth. Memorial service Friday, May 10, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019
