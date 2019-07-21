|
Age 81 Passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy battle with myelofibrosis on July 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Lenore; survived by his wife, Susan; brother, Jim; sisters, Pam Lovell, Pat Crouse (Wayne); sons, Kent (Doreen), Clint (Kari); daughters, Laurel Siena (Mark), Lisa Schiller (Richard); step-daughter, Shannon Wilhelm and 13 wonderful grandchildren in addition to many friends and extended family. Russell's life was full and filled with joy. In lieu of flowers a donation in his name to the Nature Conservancy would be appreciated. Please join us for a celebration of life to be held at River Oaks Golf Course, 11099 South Highway 61, Cottage Grove, MN on Aug. 3rd from 1-4pm in the afternoon. An interment will be at Old Cottage Grove Cemetery on 70th Ave.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019