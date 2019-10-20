Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home
311 Ashland St S
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 689-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell PETERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Dale "Dale" PETERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Dale "Dale" PETERSON Obituary
Age 85 of Isanti Passed away peacefully at Our Lady of Peace Home in St. Paul October 16, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Betty; parents Russell & Naomi Peterson; brothers Dr. Donald Peterson, Gordon Peterson. Survived by children Steven (Debbykay), Mark (Jill), Mary Haivala, grandchildren Rebekah Peterson (Mitch Thompson), Nick (Melissa) Myette, Tim Myette, David Peterson, Jacob Stoner, Emily Peterson, Abbie Peterson, Joseph Haivala, Naomi Haivala, great grandchildren Emory Thompson, Hallie Harris , Linnea Thompson, Rowen Loechler, brother Archie Thomas, many cherished relatives and friends. His entire teaching career was in Industrial Arts in the St. Paul Public schools. Memorial service 3 PM Saturday October 26, 2019 at Oxlip Evangelical Free Church, 29237 Roanoke St. NW, Isanti, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Private interment Long Lake Cemetery, Isanti. Memorials preferred to: Our Lady of Peace Home or Parkinsons Foundation of America. Carlson-Lillemoen F.H. 763-689-2244 www.carlsonlillemoen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now