|
|
Age 85 of Isanti Passed away peacefully at Our Lady of Peace Home in St. Paul October 16, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Betty; parents Russell & Naomi Peterson; brothers Dr. Donald Peterson, Gordon Peterson. Survived by children Steven (Debbykay), Mark (Jill), Mary Haivala, grandchildren Rebekah Peterson (Mitch Thompson), Nick (Melissa) Myette, Tim Myette, David Peterson, Jacob Stoner, Emily Peterson, Abbie Peterson, Joseph Haivala, Naomi Haivala, great grandchildren Emory Thompson, Hallie Harris , Linnea Thompson, Rowen Loechler, brother Archie Thomas, many cherished relatives and friends. His entire teaching career was in Industrial Arts in the St. Paul Public schools. Memorial service 3 PM Saturday October 26, 2019 at Oxlip Evangelical Free Church, 29237 Roanoke St. NW, Isanti, MN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Private interment Long Lake Cemetery, Isanti. Memorials preferred to: Our Lady of Peace Home or Parkinsons Foundation of America. Carlson-Lillemoen F.H. 763-689-2244 www.carlsonlillemoen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019