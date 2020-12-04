11/30/2020 Age 75 Years Survived by loving wife of 41 years, Anna; son Daniel; daughter Jessica (Josh) Feit; brothers, David Angus & Keith Christy; two grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by infant daughters Nora & Stacy; son Msgt. Brett Angus; parents Douglas & Vera Angus; stepfather Earl Christy. Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. Paul Children's Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Crescent Tide Cremation. www.crescenttide.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 4, 2020.