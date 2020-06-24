Of Shoreview Died unexpectedly on June 20, 2020 Russ is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Annabelle. Also his siblings, Connie, Ricci, and Laurie. Russ will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, clients, and many others. He is survived by his wife Judy of 47 years; his sons, Kevin (Emily), Rico (Karen), Rusty (Patty Jo), Randy; and daughters, Kelly (Tom), Deana (Wade), Nicki (Al), TyAnn, Cissie (Scott), and Yori (Mike). Also survived by many grand children and great grandchildren. Services will be held at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home; North Suburban Chapel, 515 Highway 96 W., Shoreview, MN 55126 at 7 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020. Visitation 4-7 PM Friday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Memorials preferred to Americanbrainfoundation.org
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 24, 2020.