Russell Dennis BAUER
Of Shoreview Died unexpectedly on June 20, 2020 Russ is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Annabelle. Also his siblings, Connie, Ricci, and Laurie. Russ will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, clients, and many others. He is survived by his wife Judy of 47 years; his sons, Kevin (Emily), Rico (Karen), Rusty (Patty Jo), Randy; and daughters, Kelly (Tom), Deana (Wade), Nicki (Al), TyAnn, Cissie (Scott), and Yori (Mike). Also survived by many grand children and great grandchildren. Services will be held at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home; North Suburban Chapel, 515 Highway 96 W., Shoreview, MN 55126 at 7 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020. Visitation 4-7 PM Friday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Memorials preferred to Americanbrainfoundation.org





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
JUN
26
Service
07:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
