Age 79, of Lakeland, MN Passed away Feb. 16, 2020 Russell was a Marine veteran and worked as a locomotive operator for North Star Steel. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann; children Vincent (Kristin) Kustrich, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Flanum and Christopher Kustrich; grandchildren Jacob (Hannah), Shannon, Allyson, Bode, Madilyn, Kyle and Austin; siblings Kris (Kevin) Callinan and Susan Kustrich and many nieces and nephews. A service will be on Thurs., Feb. 20th 10am at St. Katherine's Orthodox Church, 1600 County Hwy 96, Arden Hills, MN. Visitation will be from 9-10am. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2020
