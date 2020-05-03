In Memory 1934 – 2020 Age 86 of Woodbury, formerly of St Paul. Passed away peacefully on 4/28/2020. Preceded in death by loving wife of 62 years, Betty. Survived by loving children, Doug and Debra, Dave and Sandy, Linda and Robert Reiling; grandchildren, Katherine, Alan, Annette (Maurice), Laura (Tom), Julie (Adam), Michael; great-grand daughters, Madelyn, Paige; sister, Charlotte Tischler; sister-in-law, Cheryl Dupey; and many other relatives and friends. Russ loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him. Special thanks to Brighton Hospice and New Perspectives Woodbury for their loving and compassionate care. Private interment will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615, wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.