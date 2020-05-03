Russell OAKES
1934 - 2020
In Memory 1934 – 2020 Age 86 of Woodbury, formerly of St Paul. Passed away peacefully on 4/28/2020. Preceded in death by loving wife of 62 years, Betty. Survived by loving children, Doug and Debra, Dave and Sandy, Linda and Robert Reiling; grandchildren, Katherine, Alan, Annette (Maurice), Laura (Tom), Julie (Adam), Michael; great-grand daughters, Madelyn, Paige; sister, Charlotte Tischler; sister-in-law, Cheryl Dupey; and many other relatives and friends. Russ loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him. Special thanks to Brighton Hospice and New Perspectives Woodbury for their loving and compassionate care. Private interment will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615, wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Ft. Snelling National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
6517389615
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
