|
|
Age 71, of Bloomington went to be with his heavenly family on February 17, 2019. He was a retired employee of Hennepin County Medical Center. Preceded in death by his parents and brother. Survived by wife, Janet; children, Christine, Bob, Mickey (Jeff), Lisa (Sean); 8 grand-children; 1 great-grandchild and 1 on the way; 3 sisters and many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice. A celebration of his life will be at 1 pm, visitation 12 noon, Saturday, February 23 at Cremation Society of MN, 4343 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis 612-825-2435.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2019