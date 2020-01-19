|
|
Age 87, of Woodbury Passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn and brother-in-law, Helmer. Russell will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 61 years, Joan; children, Lynn Owen and John (Lisa) Olson; grandchildren, Megan (Jonathan) Mayle, Dominick Owen, Zachary and Jacob Olson; great-granddaughter, Mya Mayle; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 24 at 10am with visitation one hour prior at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale. Interment at Guardian Angels Cemetery, Oakdale. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020