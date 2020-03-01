|
A Kind, Gentle Soul Gone too Soon Wegwerth, Russell W., age 60, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home in Maplewood, MN. Preceded in death by mother-in-law Virginia "Ginger" Johnson; grandmothers Eileen "Honey" Thompson and "Bee"; grandfather "Art". Survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Jana; children Jordan (Becky) and Justine; grandchildren Morgan and Norah; parents Wayne and Joanne; siblings Julie (Mark) Sellner, Janice (Daryl) Rick and Dianne (Jim) Falteisek; many extended family members and friends. Russ was a proud, retired member of the Pipefitters Local 455 who was tirelessly committed to his work, family, and serving the people around him. A caring, selfless husband, dad, and grandpa. He will be remembered but sorely missed. Visitation Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 5-7:30 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, MN 55109, immediately followed by a memorial service. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020