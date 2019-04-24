Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell "Russ" WALKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Russell "Russ" WALKER Obituary
Age 90 died on April 21, 2019. Retired St Paul Police Officer Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Whaley); loving father of Craig, Brian (Karen), Teri Walker McLaughlin, Lance (Christy), Patrick (Mia); stepson Nick (Nancy) Whaley; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents George & Goldie Belle; brothers & sisters. Russ will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandpa and friend. Visitation 1-3 PM with 3 PM Funeral Service Friday (4/26) at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. Entombment Oakland Cemetery. Celebration of life to follow 5:00 p,m. at McGovern's, 225 W. 7th St.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
Download Now