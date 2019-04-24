|
Age 90 died on April 21, 2019. Retired St Paul Police Officer Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Whaley); loving father of Craig, Brian (Karen), Teri Walker McLaughlin, Lance (Christy), Patrick (Mia); stepson Nick (Nancy) Whaley; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents George & Goldie Belle; brothers & sisters. Russ will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandpa and friend. Visitation 1-3 PM with 3 PM Funeral Service Friday (4/26) at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. Entombment Oakland Cemetery. Celebration of life to follow 5:00 p,m. at McGovern's, 225 W. 7th St.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 24, 2019