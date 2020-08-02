Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt Ruth was born January 16th, 1956 and passed away peacefully on July 29th, 2020 at home after enduring a nine year battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents Willis and Noreen Cropsey; and sister Sharon Cropsey. She is survived by her husband Steve; children Anne Davis, Adam (Andrea) Davis, Johnathan (Nubia) Davis; grand children Matthew, Victoria, Dillon, Dakota, and Elijah; siblings Bill, Ron, Pat, Tom, JoAnn, Mary, Nonie and Nora; and several nieces and nephews and extended family. She loved the Vikings, Twins, Wild and chocolate shakes that were "Delish." Celebration of Her Life Wednesday (August 5, 2020) from 5 PM - 7 PM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 7th Ave E, North St Paul, MN 55109 and Interment Thursday (August 6, 2020) 10:00 AM St. Mary's Cemetery Old Section, North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice ourladyofpeacemn.org
