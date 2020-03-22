|
|
Passed peacefully from life in her 100th year on March 16, 2020. Preceded in death by Clifford, her husband of 70 years; beloved granddaughter Kelsey; sister Geraldine Clare; brother Jack Whittles. Survived by son Frank (Gwendolyn); daughter Jean Evans (Ron Melander); grandchildren Christopher, Peter (Stacey), Andrew Evans (Blakely Brown), Ryan (Mary) Evans; 7 great-grandchildren; brother William Whittles; sister-in-law Ruth Whittles; nieces and nephews. Born January 13, 1921, Ruth lived her entire life within blocks of where she grew up in the Como Park area of St. Paul. She was graduated from Washington H.S. at the top of her class. An athlete, she enjoyed speed-skating on Como Lake, tennis, swimming and sailing. She married her sweetheart Cliff in 1939. Together, they lived a full and active life, devoted to family, determined to provide advantages not afforded themselves. Ruth was committed to community service and volunteerism well into her 90s, most notably 30+ years and thousands of hours at Bethesda Care Center utilizing her skills wherever needed. At home she sewed denim tote bags for wheel chairs and in recent years, fashioned pillow covers for patients with head injuries. Ruth was a valued temp employee during tax season at IRS, always among the last to be let go. She bowled in a weekly league until age 87, quitting only when the bowling alley was torn down. She was a regular at water aerobics at the Eastside YMCA until age 97. A patient instructor, many a friend and youngster remember learning to water-ski on the St. Croix River with Cliff at the wheel and Ruth coaching on shore, the youngest just four years old. She was a wonderful seamstress, upholsterer and knitter. Many learned to knit and purl under her tutelage. Countless infants have worn her layettes and signature booties with pink or blue trim – the ones that couldn't be kicked off. Her sweaters were treasured. Dresses, alterations, draperies, upholstery - all were expertly sewn. There were no better neighbors than Ruth and Cliff on W. Cottage Avenue where they lived for 62 years. They were generous and giving to family, friends, and understated but simply put – they were grandparents extraordinaire. "No" was not a word in their lexicon. From summers at Lake Hubert in Nisswa with all the "grands", to winter backyard snow forts and icy slides, to Sunday dinners on W. Cottage Avenue – there are memories too numerous to count. Ruth lived the last year of her life at Sunrise Assisted Living in Roseville where she could often be found at the community jigsaw puzzle table. Special and heartfelt thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at Sunrise. She loved and appreciated everyone there. At age 16, in an English class assignment entitled Autobiography, Ruth wrote, "How can the life of a seemingly ordinary person like me be interesting? I am not very old and haven't really lived…I hope I may some day create one perfect piece of work to contribute as a reminder of my existence". That wish was fulfilled not by one, but by countless lifelong contributions to the health and welfare of others. Rest in peace. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 www.muellerbies.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020