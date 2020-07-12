1/
Ruth Ann BROOKER CSJ
"Selfless servant, fierce advocate for women, passionate proponent for peace, and great lover of animals" are but a few ways those who loved her describe Ruth Brooker, CSJ. Born on June 7, 1948 to John and Beth (Brown) Brooker, Ruth died at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul, on June 30, 2020. Before entering the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1986, Ruth worked several years in the registrar's office at the University of Minnesota. Her educational path found its home at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, earning her a certificate as a Home Health Aide (1988), an Associate Degree in the OT Assistant Program through St. Mary's Junior College (1992), and later a BA in Theology (2006). From the moment Ruth joined the CSJ Community she joyfully dedicated her life to helping where ever there was need, serving at the CSJ Free Store, Sarah's... an Oasis for Women, as Campus Minister for the College of St. Catherine, Mpls, as teacher and minister at the Minnesota Women's Prison in Shakopee, MN, and Waseca Federal Correctional Institution for Women, where in 2013 both she and friend Baya Clare, CSJ, were jointly awarded Volunteer of the Year. Never one to say "no" Ruth served on several working groups of the CSJ Justice Commission, countless committees, Grandmother Circles, a community service program for women, and as Ritual and Liturgy Assistant for CSJ prayer gatherings and celebrations. "It is my dream, hope, and prayer that some day the people of this wonderful universe can live in harmony, happiness, love and peace." ~ Ruth Brooker Ruth is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her twin sister Ruby (Phillip) Benson; nephew Robert Olson; cousins; many loving friends; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Her Funeral Celebration will take place at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph Ministries Foundation. Dear Ruth, rest in love and peace. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
