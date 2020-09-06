Passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. She was born on May 17, 1928 in Princeton, Minnesota. Her childhood was spent primarily in southern Minnesota. She met Vaughn Stai at Stout University while earning her degree in home economics. They were married in 1952. Preceded in death by husband, Vaughn Stai; parents, Clifford and Helen Christensen; grandson, Michael Paul Kearney; great-grandson, Odin Paul Blaha; sister, Lois Christensen; Jean Clemens, who was raised as a sister; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. Survived by children, Jean Stai (Arthur Penfield); Kristi Kearney (Paul); and John Stai; grandchildren, Matthew Penfield, James Penfield (Candice), and Katie Blaha (John); and great grandchildren, Gretta, Vaughn, and Eloise Blaha. Also survived by brother-in-law, Allen Stai, and sisters-in-law, Betty Stai and Phyllis Vradenburg, and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID 19, funeral services and burial will be immediate family only. Funeral service will be streamed on the St. Stephen's Lutheran Church (W. St. Paul) Facebook site at 11:00 on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. The family thanks Dr. David Groppoli, Timber Hills Assisted Living staff, and Health East Hospice for their loving care and support. Memorials preferred to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Timber Hills Presbyterian Homes, Health East Hospice, or a charity of your choice
.