Ruth D. NELSON

Ruth D. NELSON Obituary
Age 81 of Coon Rapids Passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her former husband, John Johnson; husband, Dan Nelson; parents, Paul and Ann Frye and Rosa and Stanley Rumpza; siblings, Jerry, Paul Jr., Paulette, Larry Lee and Mary; and grandson, Zachary Hughes. Ruth will be deeply missed by her children, Jerry (Sharon) Johnson, Jodi (Ross) Hughes and Gary (Noelle) Johnson; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. In honor of Ruth's wishes, there will be a graveside service at Elbow Lake in the spring of 2020. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 26, 2019
