Of Palm Harbor, FL Formerly of Stillwater, MN Passed away on October 7, 2020, age 89. Preceded in death by husband, William P.; son, William H.; great-grandson, Brandon Elness; sister, Marge Anderson. Survived by daughter, Ruth A. "RJ" Bean; granddaughter, Tiffany Elness (Chris); great-grandchildren, Brooke, Abigail, Gavin and Elodie. Service Wednesday, October 21, 2:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Interment Oakland Cemetery, Marine on St. Croix. Service will be livestreamed at https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Ruth-Bean
. Memorials preferred to American Heart Association
. 651-439-5511