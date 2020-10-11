1/
Ruth E. BEAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Palm Harbor, FL Formerly of Stillwater, MN Passed away on October 7, 2020, age 89. Preceded in death by husband, William P.; son, William H.; great-grandson, Brandon Elness; sister, Marge Anderson. Survived by daughter, Ruth A. "RJ" Bean; granddaughter, Tiffany Elness (Chris); great-grandchildren, Brooke, Abigail, Gavin and Elodie. Service Wednesday, October 21, 2:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Interment Oakland Cemetery, Marine on St. Croix. Service will be livestreamed at https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Ruth-Bean. Memorials preferred to American Heart Association. 651-439-5511





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Service
02:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Service
02:00 PM
livestreamed at https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Ruth-Bean
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved