Age 98 Born March 10, 1921. Died November 21, 2019 after a very brief illness. She is survived by her three children Steven Buetow (Amy Kirkpatrick), Lynn Vanderwerf (David Vanderwerf), and Kurt Buetow (Jody Slocum), seven grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Buetow. Ruth was much loved and always an engaging presence everywhere she went. Employed as a bookkeeper, she was also an avid weaver, bridge player, traveler, and baker. She was very active at Saint Michael's Church for many years and took great pride in teaching successive classes of teenagers how to make her delicious breakfast rolls for the entire congregation each Easter. Always mindful of her large White Bear Lake family, Ruth was devoted to siblings, nephews, nieces, and the memory of her beloved parents in addition to her own children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We will miss her curiosity, sense of humor, self-deprecating sarcasm and those warm generous hugs. There will be a memorial service at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 21 at Saint Michael's Lutheran Church, 1660 County Road B West, Roseville, MN 55113 with visitation at 9:30 AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019