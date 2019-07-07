|
Age 98, of Oakdale Passed away peacefully June 25, 2019. Formerly of Gloversville, NY. Preceded in death by husband, Millard Loucks. Survived by children, Peter, Philip and Marilyn Hanson; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great-grand children. Special thanks to the staff at Oak Meadows and her hospice team. A Memorial Service will be held July 12, 2019 at 2PM with a visitation one hour prior at Christ United Methodist Church (E. 2500 Hudson Pl., Maplewood). In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019