Christ United Methodist Church
2500 Hudson Place
Maplewood, MN 55119
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
E. 2500 Hudson Pl.
Maplewood, MN
Ruth E. LOUCKS Obituary
Age 98, of Oakdale Passed away peacefully June 25, 2019. Formerly of Gloversville, NY. Preceded in death by husband, Millard Loucks. Survived by children, Peter, Philip and Marilyn Hanson; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great-grand children. Special thanks to the staff at Oak Meadows and her hospice team. A Memorial Service will be held July 12, 2019 at 2PM with a visitation one hour prior at Christ United Methodist Church (E. 2500 Hudson Pl., Maplewood). In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
