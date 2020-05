Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 88, of St. Paul Formerly of Chicago Passed away April 30, 2020 at Lyngblomsten Care Center. Survived by daughter, Joan (Michael) Connolly; grandchildren, Katie, Sean, Shannon, Brian (Amanda Allen), Molly (Badal Rastogi) and Joseph Connolly; great grandson, Lincoln. Preceded in death by husband, Richard and granddaughter, Meghan. Private family services. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery Arlington Hts., IL. Memorials preferred to Lyngblomsten Foundation, 1415 Almond Ave., St. Paul, MN 55108.











