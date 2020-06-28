Ruth Geraldine HOFMEISTER
Born in St. Paul, 1925, of proud German lineage, died peacefully in Washington DC on May 22, 2020. As an ambitious young woman, she graduated Macalester College in 3 years. With her high intellect and indefatigable determination, she explored the world through employment with the Fed Govt, premier corporations, and travel: 89 countries in all. Ruth lived her life with great panache, loving opera, fashion, all things cultural, historical, natural, and architectural. Preceded in death by sister Helen (NY), brother Robert (Bloomington, MN). Survived by nieces Ruth Ann, Carole, Kathy, Susan, Ann, Suzanne, nephew Bill, their children, and grands. Ruth's gravestone is at Elmhurst Cemetery, St. Paul; two of her stylish garments are in a retro collection at Goldstein Museum of Design, St. Paul!




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
