Of West St. Paul Age — only a few know Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, passed peacefully on September 11, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Olaf & Mabel; her three sisters, Aggie Hommes, Margie Larson and Irene Stoyke. Survived by husband of 55 years, Bill; daughter, Kristi (Derek) Pyle; sons, William III (Dawn) and Robert; grandchildren, Will, Stacy, Angelina and Christopher; and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation 1-3 PM Friday, September 20th, with Funeral Service at 3PM all at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 South Robert St., West St. Paul. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery on Monday, September 23rd at 10AM. Special Thanks to the caring staff at The Waters of Plymouth. Memorials preferred to of MN. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019