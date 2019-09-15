Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Augustana Lutheran Church
1400 South Robert St.
West St. Paul, MN
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Acacia Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth KORFHAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth H. KORFHAGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth H. KORFHAGE Obituary
Of West St. Paul Age — only a few know Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, passed peacefully on September 11, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Olaf & Mabel; her three sisters, Aggie Hommes, Margie Larson and Irene Stoyke. Survived by husband of 55 years, Bill; daughter, Kristi (Derek) Pyle; sons, William III (Dawn) and Robert; grandchildren, Will, Stacy, Angelina and Christopher; and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation 1-3 PM Friday, September 20th, with Funeral Service at 3PM all at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 South Robert St., West St. Paul. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery on Monday, September 23rd at 10AM. Special Thanks to the caring staff at The Waters of Plymouth. Memorials preferred to of MN. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
Download Now