Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother Age 87, of San Bernardino, California Passed away December 21, 2018. She was born April 3, 1931 in Stacy, MN. Eldest of four children born to William and Hedwig 'Hattie' Thron, Ruth graduated from Humboldt High School in West St. Paul in 1948, and St. Cloud University in 1952, with a Bachelor of Science. She taught music and social studies and was Supervisor of Music education in Williston, ND, Madelia, MN and Thief River Falls, MN. She was a music critic for the newspaper in Thief River Falls, MN. Ruth also enjoyed giving private piano lessons, while living in West St, Paul. Ruth met her future husband, an ROTC student at St. Thomas University, Friedrich H. Lamers at a formal dance. They were married in Texas in 1958. As a USAF family, they moved to Kansas, Ohio, California, and New Jersey. Upon the untimely death of her husband, Ruth moved her children back to San Bernardino, California, where the family had the longest period of residence. She raised her two children as a single mother. Ruth enjoyed varied interests and work. She went back to school, achieving an AA Degree in real estate and was a psychiatric technician intern. She studied to become a minister at her church. She devoted much time to counseling others. One of Ruth's joys was socializing, and she was often found at one of the local coffee shops visiting friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, William 'Junior' and Harold (Pearl). She is survived by her two children, Carla Fisher (Henry) and Steven (Carlos), three beautiful granddaughters, Michelle, Jacqueline and Juliana Fisher, a brother Raymond, two sisters-in-law Diana and Margot, longtime companion Roger and many cousins- in-law, and extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Fort Snelling Chapel in Minneapolis on May 17, 2019 at 10 am followed by interment next to her beloved husband at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A luncheon is to follow. Please RSVP to Steve at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, a donation to [email protected] advocacycenter.org is appreciated.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019