Age 89 Passed away on July 3, 2020 in Maple Grove, MN. Preceded in death by parents, Alfred and Hazel, and beloved son, James Lee. Survived by husband Joseph G., son Joseph A., daughter Jerilynn, sister and brother-in-law Bernice and Arnie Hendrickson, and daughter-in-law Sherry. Ruth graduated from Murray High School in St. Paul in 1948. She was an honor student and a member of the homecoming court. She was also an Honored Queen of Jobs Daughters (Bethel 38). Ruth loved to travel. She joined her husband on many business trips within the US and abroad. She and Joe enjoyed living in England, Belgium, and northern California. Later they became long time residents of Plymouth, MN. She was a dedicated employee of the Wayzata School District. Ruth will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. To know her was to love her. A family service will be held at a later date once COVID19 has subsided.









