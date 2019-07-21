Home

Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Ruth I. BLOOM

Ruth I. BLOOM Obituary
Age 94, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Clyde Bloom and Milan Olson. Ruth will be deeply missed by her children, Cathy Jo Troendle, Gary (Jan) Bloom, Cynthia (Steve) Antosh, Sandra (Tim) Kopet, Debbie (Jay Ericson) Bloom, and Susie (Dan) McCollum; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; other family and friends. Memorial Gathering will be Monday, July 22 from 6:30-8:30pm at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury. Private Interment at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Rochester. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
