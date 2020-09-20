Age 89 Formerly of Vadnais Heights Passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Laura (Gaddes) Spaude; husband, John Mikres; brothers, Harry and Roy. Ruth is survived by her children, Bruce (Norma), Glenn (Eva), Pam Washington, Scott (Nancy), Candy Arnold; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Spaude. Ruth was born December 10, 1930 and married John Mikres in 1948. Together they raised five children until his death in 1973. She worked at US Bank from 1974-2001 when she retired. Ruth loved to travel across the United States and Australia. She was loved by all that met her, was known for always sharing a hug with everyone she met and looked forward to a great conversation. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and everyone she met during her time on Earth. Ruth generously donated her body to the U of M Medical School. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, once friends and family can safely gather without limitations due to COVID-19. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com