Age 84, of Lino Lakes Passed away January 9, 2020 Born in Tyler, MN to Irwin and Emma Hansen on Feb. 18, 1935. Ruth was the youngest of the seven children, Thelma, Violet, Joe, Einer, Esther and Kenny. She married Raymond Johnson of Lake Benton, MN in 1950 and they moved to the Twin Cities to start their life together. They had four children, Patricia, Gregory, Jeffery and Tamborah. They were also blessed with 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Ruth enjoyed years of providing daycare, volunteering with St. Mark Lutheran Church, the scouts, the Lions and Lioness clubs, and multiple community events. She will be greatly missed by all she touched. Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, January 18 at ST. MARK LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1 North Road, Circle Pines. Visitation at church from 9:30-11 AM Saturday. Private interment Morningside Memorial Gardens. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020