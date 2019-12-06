Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
INCARNATION LUTHERAN CHURCH
4880 Hodgson Rd.
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Ruth Jean BRUGGEMAN

Age 89 of North Oaks Passed away December 4, 2019 Survived by her husband of 69 years, William; sons, Tom (Nancee), Steve (Jackie), Dan (Robyn), Jon (Sal) and Bill (Katie); grandchildren, Katie (Pete) Nystuen, Scott, Kelli (Tom) Coffey, Bobby, Chrissy, Will, Niki, Jamie, Gavin and Justin; great-granddaughter, Evie Grace. Preceded in death by parents, Marvin and Jeannette Kerschner; brother, Ronnie Kerschner. Ruth, together with her husband Bill, founded family-owned Cat Pumps Corp. in 1968. She was a generous, kind, thoughtful, caring, strong woman who raised five sons. Above all, Ruth was dedicated to her family. Memorial service 11:00AM Monday, Dec. 9 at INCARNATION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4880 Hodgson Rd., Shoreview. Private family burial at Fort Snelling Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
