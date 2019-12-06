|
Age 89 of North Oaks Passed away December 4, 2019 Survived by her husband of 69 years, William; sons, Tom (Nancee), Steve (Jackie), Dan (Robyn), Jon (Sal) and Bill (Katie); grandchildren, Katie (Pete) Nystuen, Scott, Kelli (Tom) Coffey, Bobby, Chrissy, Will, Niki, Jamie, Gavin and Justin; great-granddaughter, Evie Grace. Preceded in death by parents, Marvin and Jeannette Kerschner; brother, Ronnie Kerschner. Ruth, together with her husband Bill, founded family-owned Cat Pumps Corp. in 1968. She was a generous, kind, thoughtful, caring, strong woman who raised five sons. Above all, Ruth was dedicated to her family. Memorial service 11:00AM Monday, Dec. 9 at INCARNATION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4880 Hodgson Rd., Shoreview. Private family burial at Fort Snelling Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019